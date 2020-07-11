June 18, 1925 - July 8, 2020 Lillian Copelan beloved mother, grandmother and aunt died at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, CA. Lillian was a bright, social and outgoing individual who loved her family and friends. Lillian graduated from NYU with a teaching degree. Prior to marriage, she worked as a model and marketing executive in the textile industry. In 1949 she married Jodie Copelan and raised a family that included her daughter Betsy and son Dennis. She also volunteered at Cedars Sinai Hospital, and worked as a poll worker during elections. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved movies, cooking, and social activities with her friends. Widow to Jodie Copelan, Lillian leaves behind her son Dennis and his wife Judi, and her grandson Joshua. She will be interned at Hillside Memorial. Due to Covid-19, there will be a virtual memorial service, by invitation only, on Monday July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.