February 26, 1918 - September 6, 2019 On Friday evening, Sept. 6th, Lillian "Lakey" Goodman, 101, started her new life in the next universe. Lakey was born to Max and Blanche Gordon, in Rochester, NY. When she was 10 years old, at the beginning of the Great Depression, her father passed away and Lakey took on the care of her mother and siblings. These early life experiences gave Lakey the courage, strength and discipline she possessed until she passed.Lakey graduated high school at the top of her class in 1935. At 17, she met Meyer "Mike" Goodman. It was love at first sight and they eloped shortly after. They married publicly two years later in 1938 and had three children. For the next 45 years until Mike passed away in 1983, their life was filled with adventure. They traveled the world many times over -- Italy, Greece, and Hawaii were favorites – and Mike's work in the casino business took them to Cairo and Aruba. She helped Mike write How to Win which was the leading authority on gambling at the time and was reprinted four times.The family moved from Rochester to Manhattan, to Washington, DC, to Hollywood, FL. and eventually settled in Las Vegas. After Mike died, Lakey moved to Los Angeles to be close to her family.Lakey was ahead of her time on all health issues. She quit smoking the day after it was announced it caused cancer. She studied nutrition and yoga and at 90 years old, she could reach down and put both palms flat on the floor! She was a master bridge player and loved dancing, fine wine, reading and going to concerts and the theater. She was the epitome of glamour, wisdom, and class.Lakey's secret to longevity: never let anything bother you, hold no grudges, let it go, move forward, laugh about it. And most important of all: cherish your family.Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Predeceased by Mike and her son Michael (Meredith), she is survived by her sister Judith (Paul), daughter Gail (Harold), son Jim (Deborah), grandchildren Ronald (Lauren), Brian (Gabriela), Daniel (Julia), Matthew and Alex and a growing number of great grandchildren including Jason, David and Anastasia.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 15, 2019