Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Virginia Gordon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Virginia Gordon Obituary
March 22, 1926 - May 21, 2019 Lillian was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gertrude (Fehler) and Harry Freiman. She graduated from Columbia University and travelled the world. She eventually settled in Santa Monica, CA and worked as a librarian for the city. She retired as one of the head librarians. She married Albert Gordon in 1974 and became a stepmother to Jon, Tamara (Salo) and Chuck. She was "Grandma Lily" to Jenna, Matthew, and Daniel. Great-grandma to Matthew, Grace, Gabby, Phoebe, James, and Patrick; and aunt to Cara Freiman.Burial will be on May 30, 1 pm at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, 6001 W Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA (310 641-0707).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now