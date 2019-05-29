|
March 22, 1926 - May 21, 2019 Lillian was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gertrude (Fehler) and Harry Freiman. She graduated from Columbia University and travelled the world. She eventually settled in Santa Monica, CA and worked as a librarian for the city. She retired as one of the head librarians. She married Albert Gordon in 1974 and became a stepmother to Jon, Tamara (Salo) and Chuck. She was "Grandma Lily" to Jenna, Matthew, and Daniel. Great-grandma to Matthew, Grace, Gabby, Phoebe, James, and Patrick; and aunt to Cara Freiman.Burial will be on May 30, 1 pm at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, 6001 W Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA (310 641-0707).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019