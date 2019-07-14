Lillian Weinberg passed away on June 27, 2019, three days before her 97th birthday. She was a native of Los Angeles and grew up in Hollywood, graduating from John Marshall High School. As a loving mother, she raised four children. She lived with her partner John Faerber in Sherman Oaks for over 30 years. Receiving a B.A. in Fine Arts, she taught in Glendale, CA for 25 years. During World War II, she was one of a small number of women draftsmen at Lockheed who helped design the P-38 Airplane.She was an active leader in many community organizations, including Valley University Women and Hadassah. She saw the joy and good in people, and had a love of nature that she displayed in many of her paintings. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by three of her children, Molly Beverly, David Weinberg and Susan Weinberg; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Lillian was pre-deceased by her ex-husband, Jerome Weinberg; her life partner, John Faerber; her son, Michael Weinberg; and her granddaughter, Reavis Weinberg. She will be sorely missed. Donations in her name can be made to Hadassah or Valley University Women. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 14, 2019