April 25, 1944 - July 13, 2020 Lillie R. Daniels, LCSW, BCD. Lillie graduated valedictorian from C. H. Boler High School in Decatur Mississippi. Lillie attended Tuskegee University in Tuskegee Alabama. Lillie moved to Los Angeles in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart James Daniels who was honorably serving our country in the Vietnam War, he preceded her in death. Degrees: 1974---BS in Sociology – CSU, Dominguez Hills; 1976 --- MSW - UCLA graduating with honors. Awarded Young Woman of America Award 1981. She was a Psychotherapist, Lecturer and Consultant. She worked for Kaiser Permanente and Charter Hospital of Long Beach. 1980 to present she was in Private Practice. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings Jeannie (John) Nicholson; Curtis (Lottie) Cotton; Linda Cotton; Patricia (Michael) Fulton; Melvin (Norma) Cotton, a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. We all miss her extraordinary sparkle in our lives in our own special way. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Heart Research or your favorite charity . Services: July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes CA. 90275