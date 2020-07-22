1/1
Lillie R. Daniels
1944 - 2020
April 25, 1944 - July 13, 2020 Lillie R. Daniels, LCSW, BCD. Lillie graduated valedictorian from C. H. Boler High School in Decatur Mississippi. Lillie attended Tuskegee University in Tuskegee Alabama. Lillie moved to Los Angeles in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart James Daniels who was honorably serving our country in the Vietnam War, he preceded her in death. Degrees: 1974---BS in Sociology – CSU, Dominguez Hills; 1976 --- MSW - UCLA graduating with honors. Awarded Young Woman of America Award 1981. She was a Psychotherapist, Lecturer and Consultant. She worked for Kaiser Permanente and Charter Hospital of Long Beach. 1980 to present she was in Private Practice. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings Jeannie (John) Nicholson; Curtis (Lottie) Cotton; Linda Cotton; Patricia (Michael) Fulton; Melvin (Norma) Cotton, a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. We all miss her extraordinary sparkle in our lives in our own special way. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Heart Research or your favorite charity. Services: July 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes CA. 90275


Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
July 23, 2020
My heart is heavy and sharing in your sadness.

Lillie provided me with strength-based therapy for several years. Lillie helped me to realize my own strengths to make more clear and thoughtful decisions in my life. Lillie never instructed me on how to live life however, through her approach we processed triumphs, failures, grief and relationships.

I was in awe of Lillie as she was regal; a professional who exuded positivity. Whatever concern or worry I walked into her office with I left with a better understanding of how I was going to make it through to a better place.


Miss you, Lillie.
Carmen Condon
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I came to Lillie a little over a year ago for counselling. She was a terrific teacher and supportive counselor.

I know how much she loved her family. We often exchanged recipes for low sugar, low fat, and low salt food we could share with our beloveds. My sincere condolences to the family she loved so very much.
Kathleen Bradford
Acquaintance
