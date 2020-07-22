My heart is heavy and sharing in your sadness.



Lillie provided me with strength-based therapy for several years. Lillie helped me to realize my own strengths to make more clear and thoughtful decisions in my life. Lillie never instructed me on how to live life however, through her approach we processed triumphs, failures, grief and relationships.



I was in awe of Lillie as she was regal; a professional who exuded positivity. Whatever concern or worry I walked into her office with I left with a better understanding of how I was going to make it through to a better place.





Miss you, Lillie.

Carmen Condon

Acquaintance