Age 97, North Platte, NE born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019.She is preceded in death by her husband, Izuo Miyashita; sister, Mary (Fred) Suto; and brother, Lee (Louise) Yokota.She is survived by her loving family: son, Albert (Moni) Miyashita of NY; daughter, Carolyn (Edmundo) Soto; grandchildren, Allison (Yukimasa) Nagakawa of Japan, Paul Miyashita of NY and Caleb Soto; great-grandchild, Kai Nagakawa of Japan; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00AM at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019