Age 94 passed away on February 29, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Kiyohiko Inatomi and daughter, Linda Keiko Inatomi-Howard; she is survived by her children, Susan (Brett) Kirkpatrick, Diane (Michael) Trihey, Thomas (Tracy) Inatomi, and Carol (Jim) Pompe; son-in-law, Tim Howard; grandchildren, Tom, Dan (Cobey Chang) and Kevin (Anne Lai) Howard, Kyle Rivera and Tyler Bachtel; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 28, 2020