December 23, 1936 - August 10, 2019 Linda had the somewhat uncommon claim to be a native Angelino, born to prominent architect Arthur Froehlich and Dorothy Rose Froehlich. Linda spent her early years enjoying all that Southern California life could offer, particularly on the local beaches. She attended Emerson Junior High, University High School and the University of Southern California. It was there that Linda and the great love of her life, Dr. John Grenner, began the relationship that culminated in a marriage of nearly 63 years. Linda was predeceased by her parents and her younger brother, Bruce Froehlich. She is survived by her husband, John, and sons Robert (Lauri) and Victor (Deirdre). Their adoration for their mother went far beyond that of her great cooking skills or ability to throw a tight, 20-yard spiral, to the unwavering dedication she showed as their #1 sports fan 12 months a year. Linda also leaves four grandchildren: Alexis, Devyn, Jessika and Arthur, who always enjoyed their time with "Grandma Linda." In addition, Victor has an older daughter, Rebecca, and four grandchildren: Zoe, Ellie, Levy and Micah from a previous marriage. Extended family members, lifelong friends, AOPi sorority sisters, friends of her children, neighbors, and so many more people will miss Linda's style and grace.A sea-side ceremony and celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019