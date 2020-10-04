1/1
Linda Edzant
It is with sorrow that we mourn the loss of Linda Edzant who died on September 17th at the age of 84. Linda is survived by her daughter (Pamela), son (Barry), daughter-in-law (Patti), grandchildren (Kevin and Jenna), sister-in-law (Roberta), nephews (Joel and Danny), and numerous extended family and friends.Linda was preceded in death by her parents (Frank and Edna), brother (Victor), and former husband and friend (Jack). After retiring from a highly successful career in the banking business, Linda enjoyed traveling, movies, theatre and loyally following her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers. Go Dodgers!

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
