October 22, 1941 - August 18, 2020 Linda Jean O'Hair passed away peacefully in her beautiful home in La Canada on August the 18th, surrounded by her devoted husband Don, son Michael, and grandchildren. She was born Linda Jean Abbott on October 22, 1941 in Glendale CA to parents Don and Jean Abbott. A few years later her only sister Sherill would be born.She attended Glendale schools throughout her entire childhood, and later received her degree in education from Cal State Northridge. Linda met Don O'Hair at seventeen years old, and they spent 61 lovely years together. Don and Linda both agreed they could easily do another 60! They had two beautiful children, Laura and Michael. Linda was a teacher at Mark Keppel elementary school for 35 years! After retirement, Don and Linda invested all their energy into the renovation of their dream home and spending time with the family that they loved deeply.In life, Linda experienced a tragedy no parent should have to at the loss of her daughter, Laura, to breast cancer in 2008. This would be the same cancer that would ultimately take Linda's life. Linda leaves behind a legacy of love for her family and reading, and is survived by her oldest son Michael, as well as her grandchildren Winston, Madison and Morgan. A memorial for Linda will be held at a later date. Linda will truly be remembered and missed by so many.



