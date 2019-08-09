|
|
September 12, 1946 - January 10, 2019 Linda L. Rand passed from this world into the loving arms of Jesus on January 10, 2019. Linda was a healer and whoever came into contact with her received a healing touch of some kind. Whether Linda was nursing, acting, directing, producing, singing, painting, or rescuing animals, Linda sought to bring God into the room. She was a lifelong member of SAG/AFTRA-AEA. She is survived by her loving family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, 2019