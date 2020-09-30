1/
Linda L. Wilhide
Linda Wilhide (Cave) loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away surrounded by family Monday September 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Linda was born in Hagerstown, Maryland. She graduated North Hagerstown High School class of 1966. She received her Bachelor of Arts Sociology from Hood College in 1976. She was married for 53 years to John Wilhide, together they raised one daughter, Julie. She started her career in Corrections at Maryland Correctional Training Center before moving to California in 1984. She was retired from the State of California Corrections where she served as Unit Supervisor to the Pasadena Parole Office. She was a nurturing, supportive grandmother to Taylor, Drew, John and Joseph and great-grandmother to Charlotte. She was passionate about animals, especially dogs, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA. No public services are planned.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
