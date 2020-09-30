1/
Linda L. Wilhide
1948 - 2020
Linda Wilhide (Cave) loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away surrounded by family Monday September 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Linda was born in Hagerstown, Maryland. She graduated North Hagerstown High School class of 1966. She received her Bachelor of Arts Sociology from Hood College in 1976. She was married for 53 years to John Wilhide, together they raised one daughter, Julie. She started her career in Corrections at Maryland Correctional Training Center before moving to California in 1984. She was retired from the State of California Corrections where she served as Unit Supervisor to the Pasadena Parole Office. She was a nurturing, supportive grandmother to Taylor, Drew, John and Joseph and great-grandmother to Charlotte. She was passionate about animals, especially dogs, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA. No public services are planned.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clymer Funeral Home Cremations - Palm Coast
39 Old Kings Road N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
May God Bless the Wilhide family She was a caring person who loved her family very much. Linda hired me as her assistant Unit Supervisor. Because of her support I became a Unit Supervisor May God Bless her & her family
Tony DiRaffael
September 29, 2020
Linda was a great lady, sorry to hear of her passing. I work with her for many years as a Parole Agent. She was kind and loving person.
Scott Johnson
Friend
September 29, 2020
Linda was my supervisor when I worked at the Pasadena Parole unit. She was the best supervisor I ever had. She cared deeply about her staff and never sweated the small things. She will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace and light..
Jay Balkar
Coworker
September 29, 2020
Linda you will be missed. You were an outstanding Parole Agent Supervisor who supported her Agents and lead with Inegrity and heart.
BARNARD VILLAR
Coworker
September 29, 2020
To the Wilhide family,

Linda was one of my very best Supervisors when I worked Revocation for CDCR Parole Division. She was a kindhearted, special woman. I admired her deeply, as a strong woman in Corrections. I have known Linda for 30 years, even before I joined CDCR working as a secretary at one of the work furlough programs. I am deeply saddened at this untimely passing of one of my mentors. You were all so very blessed to have her, and I am giving each one of you a virtual hug today. Rest in Love Linda, you will always be fondly remembered.
Suzanne Wun
Coworker
September 29, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend. You were such an awesome woman. You took so many under your wing during our early days in corrections in Maryland, me included. We had such good times and such laughter. I will never forget our adventures in California. You always made our trips wonderful. I had such wonderful trips to visit you. Shirley DeStafeno and the trip up the coast along with my solo trips and the one with my daughter, Jennifer, were truly remarkable. You are leaving a hole in many hearts.
Nancy Rouse
Friend
September 29, 2020
I am so sad to hear of your passing. I am fortunate to have met you. You were so helpful helping me find Joys work buddies back in the day for her 50th birthday in 2013. I couldn’t have done that without you. No matter how many times I went to your house, I would always get lost and you knew why I was calling. I will forever cherish the time we had. I love you and John very much.
Sandy Ramos
Friend
September 29, 2020
Linda you were such a fun co worker with lots of energy and ideas! I cannot imagine a world without you in it.

Genuinely at a loss for your absence on the planet... Be at peace my good friend
Joy Hillman
Coworker
September 27, 2020
I was so saddened to learn of Linda’s passing. We first met in 1979 when I joined the DPSCS. She was wonderful to work with, and a lovely person. We reconnected many years later when she and John relocated to Florida. We got a chance to text several times, and I tried to add words of encouragement to get her past her worrisome diagnosis and prognosis. She was a brave, courageous person who will, I’m certain, will be missed by many. To John and Family, May her memory be a blessing.
Marvin Robbind
September 27, 2020
John, It breaks my heart to read this. Linda was an incredible & amazing woman. The way you would speak of her would light up a room. You would think she was just right around the corner.
I’m truly sorry for you & Julie’s loss.
Please reach out anytime.
Sharyn
Sharyn Vanderslice
Friend
September 26, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Linda’s passing; we met 6 years ago when my husband and I were her first Airbnb guests at her beautiful home in Pasadena Wherever were treated as royalty; she had a way to make everyone feel special. We immediately became friends and enjoyed our visits, brunches and hikes together unfortunately we lost contact after her family moved out of state. Linda was such a beautiful soul and I hold her memories dearly in my heart. John and Julie my deepest condolences to you and the rest of the family.
Alma Rauda
Friend
September 26, 2020
I’m so shocked to see this! I had no idea that Linda was poorly. My condolences to you all. I got to know Linda when she became Savannah’s ‘mom’. Savannah is one of Latte and Echo’s pups.

Linda was , indeed, the best of the best. Her kind fun loving, caring soul enveloped you and I’m so grateful to have had a brief, but special time with her.

Gone too soon...
Much love with sadness

Jules and family
Xoxo.
Julie Edwards
Friend
September 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Linda. I enjoyed all her posting on Facebook. Sending prayers to John and her family
Anne Gatrell
September 26, 2020
John, my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
Sharlene Louie
September 26, 2020
deepest condolences to u John glad u had each other all these years she will always be in ur ❤
raul aranda
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Buck Macht
Buck Macht
September 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Greg Mccleaf
September 26, 2020
May peace be with Linda! Bless her loving family and help them through this time. She was a beautiful person that all who knew her felt blessed.
Debbie Snyder Stimmel
Friend
September 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Linda's passing John...
Carletta Evans
Friend
September 26, 2020
May the peace of God be with you, I have known Linda since the first grade, it was an honor to know her.Carleta
September 25, 2020
I met Linda when I worked in the criminal justice system in Maryland in the mid 70s. I would she her on a monthly basis when I traveled to Hagerstown for hearings. She was always pleasant. When I moved to LA in the 90s I met her and John in Pasadena for brunch. We lost contact when they moved to Florida. My prayers and thoughts are with you John and your family. May she rest in peace
Greer Bosworth
Coworker
September 25, 2020
So sad to hear of this. I worked with her in the Maryland Correctional System for several years. She was a dedicated and caring professional and I was proud to consider her a friend!!!
Tom Pennewell
Friend
