1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers July 25, 1939 - June 5, 2019 Linda Maria Olson passed away on June 5, 2019 at her lifelong home in Beverly Hills from bone cancer and other causes. Linda was born on July 25, 1939 in Los Angeles. She attended Beverly Hills schools and graduated from the University of Utah where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After graduating from college, Linda worked for some time at Brigham Young University. After returning to Los Angeles, Linda studied at the University of Southern California and became involved with Olson Farms, the family egg business. Linda provided service to her family and community throughout her life. She helped to care for her nephews after her sister's early death and spent many years caring for her aged and disabled mother. Linda loved music and had a long and significant involvement with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Committee, including serving as its president. Her involvement with that organization was particularly notable for the work she did raising money for children's music education programs. Linda also was president of the Hollywood Bowl Patroness group and a member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club. Linda was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Church's Westwood First Ward. Linda was the first baby blessed in that ward and had been a member of the congregation longer than any other person. Linda held a number of callings in the ward, including serving for many years as the pianist in the Primary organization for children. Linda also served for as an ordinance worker in the Los Angeles Temple. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel that endured until the end of her life. Linda is survived by her nephews Christian Placey of Vermont and Peter Placey of Salt Lake City, by Christian's children, and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma May and Dean Olson, her sister Deanna Olson Placey, and her brother Peter Olson. Graveside services will be held on June 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A lunch for friends and family will follow. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 12 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries