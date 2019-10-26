|
|
April 23, 1944 - October 19, 2019 On October 19, 2019, Linda Moore-Gunter earned her place in heaven, next to her first husband John Randall Moore, who passed away January 30, 2014. Her legacy of strength, resilience and simple elegance will light the way for her two brothers, David and Bill Bolstad; children, Timothy and Jennifer Moore, Julie and Miguel Powers, and Virginia and Charles Arbing; eight grandchildren, Kylie, Charlie, Jack, Lindsay, Matthew, Mason, Holly and Lily; and her husband, Richard Gunter. Her battle with cancer was valiant, but her time on the field is over. Her absolute dedication to her family, friends, and faith was unwavering. As an artist she viewed things differently. She was able to see light in the darkest of times, to paint outside the lines and infuse warmth and kindness into every life she touched. Like watercolors spreading across a page, her reach was far and wide and her life was a masterpiece filled with colorful experiences and beautiful emotion. She will be deeply missed.A viewing will be held at Cabot and Sons Mortuary in Pasadena on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3 to 5pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10am at St. Bede's Church in La Canada, followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hematologic Malignancy Institute at The City of Hope or St. Bede The Venerable Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019