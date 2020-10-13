1/1
Linda Spitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 30, 1939 - October 9, 2020 Linda Spitz, 81, passed away in the comfort of her home on October 9, 2020, after being diagnosed with Leukemia less than eight weeks ago. Born in New York, Linda was raised in Los Angeles by Gene and Ben Kraus, along with her sister Cherie. Linda was the beloved wife for 58 years to Alan Spitz; an adoring mom to Jeff, Jill and Rob Spitz, and son-in-law Larry; a cherished grandma to Josh and Brendan Krutchik as well as Tyler, Courtney, Ashley, and Tiffany Spitz; a loving sister-in-law to Barton and Yolanda Spitz; a revered aunt and cousin to relatives near and far; and a wonderful friend to all. Linda valued education, loved the arts, and devoted her career to helping others. After raising her family, Linda earned her bachelor's degree from CSUN, served as Director of Volunteers at Midway Hospital, worked at the bridal registry at Macy's, and spent more than 20 years as Director of Volunteers at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging.A funeral service will be held this morning at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills. Donations in Linda's name can be made to the Jewish Home for the Aging (jha.org) or Children's Hospital Los Angeles (chla.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved