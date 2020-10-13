April 30, 1939 - October 9, 2020 Linda Spitz, 81, passed away in the comfort of her home on October 9, 2020, after being diagnosed with Leukemia less than eight weeks ago. Born in New York, Linda was raised in Los Angeles by Gene and Ben Kraus, along with her sister Cherie. Linda was the beloved wife for 58 years to Alan Spitz; an adoring mom to Jeff, Jill and Rob Spitz, and son-in-law Larry; a cherished grandma to Josh and Brendan Krutchik as well as Tyler, Courtney, Ashley, and Tiffany Spitz; a loving sister-in-law to Barton and Yolanda Spitz; a revered aunt and cousin to relatives near and far; and a wonderful friend to all. Linda valued education, loved the arts, and devoted her career to helping others. After raising her family, Linda earned her bachelor's degree from CSUN, served as Director of Volunteers at Midway Hospital, worked at the bridal registry at Macy's, and spent more than 20 years as Director of Volunteers at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging.A funeral service will be held this morning at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills. Donations in Linda's name can be made to the Jewish Home for the Aging (jha.org
) or Children's Hospital Los Angeles (chla.org
).