October 31, 1939 - October 14, 2020 Linda Weaver Weiss, LCSW of Woodland Hills, California, passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Rick Weiss of Woodland Hills, California, daughters Melisa Stahl of Lake Balboa, California, Michelle Boyle of Malibu, California, and Dina Kimmel of Tarzana, California, as well as her grandchildren Shane, Sara, Skyler, Sophia, Lilly, and Gabriel. Linda was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She was married to her loving husband Rick for 48 years and truly enjoyed horse back riding, traveling and sharing adventures with him. Linda attended USC where she received her master's degree in Social Work. She then went on to be made the President of the San Fernando Child Abuse Council. After, she began her own private practice which she had for almost 40 years. Linda was passionate and committed to raising her three girls and often said that being a grandparent was one of the greatest joys of her life. She will be forever missed by her family, friends, and work colleagues.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
