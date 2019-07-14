December 16, 1971 - June 6, 2019 Lindsay Bendoni 47 was born on December 16 1971 and died after a long illness on June 6 2019 at Providence Holy Cross Sub Acute Center in Mission Hills, CA. She is the daughter of and survived by Murphy and Ed Romano and Cynthia and Gary Paster. She graduated from Pacific Oaks College with a Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Education, and was teaching at The Wise School in Los Angeles at the time of her death.Lindsay is also survived by her daughter Kasey Bendoni and her brother Jonny Romano, her brother- in- law Greg Bendoni and his wife Wendy and their daughters Samantha and Morgan.There will be many people who will miss Lindsay…her cousins Joe and Carrie Neustein and Shari and Ben Shanker and Andy and Susie Karp…her two aunts Abby Karp and Joan Romano, as well as her step sisters Amy Palliser and Kristen Cloke Morgan and many dear friends.Those who wish to remember Lindsay in a special way may make a gift in Lindsay's name to either:Providence Holy Cross Medical CenterAttn: Ben Chandler, Foundation. (to benefit the nurses and staff)15031 Rinaldi StreetMission Hills, CA. 91346 or make it on line to….Providencehealthsc.thankyouforcaring.org/phcf-donation-page-copyor to:Stephen Wise TempleAttn: Jessica Leibovitz15500 Stephen S Wise Dr.Los Angeles, CA. 90077(to support pre schooler's learning) Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 14 to July 15, 2019