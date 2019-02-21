Resources More Obituaries for Lionel Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lionel Bell

Obituary Condolences Flowers June 6, 1926 - February 18, 2019 An outstanding community leader, Lionel Bell peacefully passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Lionel Bell was a loving husband and father of 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren at the age of 92. A native Los Angelino, Lionel was born on June 6, 1926 to Jeanette (Levy) and Ralph Leopold Bell. He attended John Burroughs, Fairfax High School, and UCLA, where he majored in business. After college, he worked at Wilder's furniture store in the San Fernando Valley until he changed careers and went to work at Cantor Fitzgerald in Beverly Hills – which began his 50-year financial career as an investment banker and stock broker. On July 10, 1948, he married his true love, Theresa Ruth Heyman. Together, they raised 2 children, Nancy and Ralph. Theirs was a true partnership. Lionel's community leadership included president of Jewish Community Centers of Greater Los Angeles, president of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, and chair of both The Jewish Federation and its campaign arm, formerly known as The United Jewish Fund. In recognition of his and Terry's leadership, each of the organizations and the Union of American Hebrew Congregations have honored them. Taking his financial talents to major heights, Lionel and Ed Sanders lead the $25 million capital campaign renovation of The Jewish Federation Goldsmith Center, and he held various positions with the Jewish Community Foundation. An avid tennis player, his weekly game was most important to him, as many long-lasting friendships were cemented on the tennis court. For more than 69 years of marriage, Lionel and Terry traveled the nation and many countries around the world. Lionel's passion for art was matched perfectly with Terry's desire to see the world. They would enjoy culture through art and cuisine wherever they were. They both were "foodies" before it was popular. Lionel was only 3 years old when his father, Ralph, died. He was raised by his fiercely independent and strong single mother, Jeanette. Both his mother and older sister, Petty, are deceased. His wife, Terry, passed away in October 2017. He is survived by his daughter Nancy, son Ralph (Cathy), grandchildren Ryan and Katie (Buckley), and great-grandchildren Audrey, Elyse, and Jonathan. Following a private burial there will be a public memorial service at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Glazer Campus (3663 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 90010) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family requests any contributions in his memory be sent to Wilshire Boulevard Temple or The Jewish Federation. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019