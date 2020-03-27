|
January 8, 1936 - March 17, 2020 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Lionel Harris passed away on March 17th after a valiant battle with cancer. The oldest of four, son of Irene and William Harris, he was born January 8, 1936 in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. His professional career took him from sales and managerial positions throughout Canada with White Rose Petroleum, Honeywell and the Harris Corporation…he even moonlighted as a popular and much requested DJ…before moving to Southern California in 1978. Here he forged a new path in real estate before founding what would become a successful property management company, Harris Properties, in 1981. Lionel remained at the helm for 34 years, selling the business and retiring in 2015. A man of many talents, he fostered an early love of construction, designing and building a much loved A-frame on Dickey Lake in Ontario, Canada, enlisting help from his then four young sons. Hands-on remodels of later homes in Los Angeles followed. It never left his system. He liked to remark that he "loved the smell of fresh lumber" whenever he visited Home Depot. Blessed with a zest for life, Lionel loved ski trips to Mammoth, hockey (as a spectator), Santa Anita Race Track with brother Bill, wine tasting in Santa Ynez, Sunday brunch at Tony P's and weekend martinis on the patio. Ever an adventurer, he took up flying in his 60s! A voracious reader…non-fiction…he was a dedicated WWII buff. Lionel was as happy watching "The Three Stooges" as classics on AMC and his love of music ran the gamut from country to classical to '50s and '60s rock and roll. He particularly enjoyed perfecting his talents as an amateur chef…his Canadian Butter Tarts were unmatched! After retiring, Lionel and his wife Katy loved traveling…cruising throughout Europe as well as exploring special destinations in the states. No trips were more eagerly anticipated, however, than those to his beloved Canada where he spent time with his ever-expanding family, enjoying boat rides, evening bonfires, leisurely walks and, more recently, a white Christmas. In 2008, Lionel realized a longtime goal, becoming an American citizen, sharing his love of his native country with his adopted home. Lionel's wit, charm, generosity and kindness will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Katy (Sweet) Harris; sons Richard (Teri), Gerald (Toby), and Gregory (Joanne); grandchildren Amanda, Torry, Laura (Patrick), Ashley (Cody), Ryan, Trevor and Kelsey; great-grandchildren Kaylin, Nicholas, Dylan, Steven, Boe, Nolan, Nathan and Wesley; brother William (Marilyn), and sister Leith; and nephews Patrick, Steven, Zachary and Demetri. A son, Christopher, grandson James (Sarah) and brother Vincent preceded him in death. Celebrations of Lionel's life, both in Los Angeles and Canada, will be scheduled at later dates. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to would be appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020