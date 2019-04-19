|
January 1954 - March 2019 Lisa Lubow, daughter of Raymond and Sylvia Lubow, left behind sisters Carla & Dana Lubow, brothers-in-law Thomas Cook, Ben White, nephew/niece, Travis & Caitlin Cook. Committed to social justice and political activism, Lisa fought for a better world. She grew up in Hollywood, earned her PhD from UCLA, followed her mother's footsteps with a focus in American history, and taught at the University of Hartford and Glendale Community College. Lisa was ferocious in her beliefs, loved political discussion, and could tirelessly engage in conversation about anything and everything. In honor of Lisa, mail tax deductible donations to Glendale College Foundation: Lisa Lubow Social Justice Scholarship Fund, 1500 N. Verdugo Rd., Glendale, CA 91208. Contact [email protected] for info re: scholarship.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019