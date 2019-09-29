|
December 5, 1959 - September 4, 2019 Lisa Karen Baxter, age 59, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Portland, OR. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on December 5, 1959 to Emmet A. Baxter and Doris McNary Baxter. She is survived by her Mother, Doris McNary, Siblings: Christopher E. Baxter; Kathleen Baxter Polk and husband Don, nephews, Mike and David; Jeanne-Marie Baxter, nieces Christina and Angela and husband David; Debra Baxter Cooper; and Kevin A. Baxter and wife Kathryn, niece Sarah; in addition, her devoted and dear friend Jeff S. Anderson. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at noon at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 13360 Valleyheart Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, with Fr. Mike Wakefield officiating. Family will greet friends at the Parish Center following the Memorial Service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019