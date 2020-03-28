|
October 10, 1961 - February 29, 2020 Lisa was born in Arcadia, CA, and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley with her brother, Rob. She graduated from West Covina High School. Her passion from childhood was caring for all animals, and she always championed for the less fortunate. Later in life, she found a deep joy for skydiving through which she developed a special second family. Lisa had such a beautiful light and spread so much joy. She brought comfort and affection to everyone she met. Lisa touched so many lives and leaves behind a legacy of compassion and love. Lisa was predeceased by her brother Rob, and is survived by her mother Jill, Jill's partner Ken, father Robert, and stepmother Cathy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020