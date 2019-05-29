|
|
November 27, 1962 - May 14, 2019 Lisa Michaels, 56, passed away May 14, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She lived in Seal Beach and is survived by her parents, John & Diane Marx, siblings Greg Marx and Kelly Timmons, and her life partner Mike Murphy. She was the founder and president of her successful company, Chase Litigation Services. Lisa was a former two-term president of the California Deposition Reporters Association and a DRA Distinguished Service Award recipient. She was passionate about mentoring new court reporters and promoting the profession. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lisa on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Lisa Michaels Scholarship Fund, care of the Deposition Reporters Association of California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 2, 2019