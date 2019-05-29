Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Michaels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Michaels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Michaels Obituary
November 27, 1962 - May 14, 2019 Lisa Michaels, 56, passed away May 14, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She lived in Seal Beach and is survived by her parents, John & Diane Marx, siblings Greg Marx and Kelly Timmons, and her life partner Mike Murphy. She was the founder and president of her successful company, Chase Litigation Services. Lisa was a former two-term president of the California Deposition Reporters Association and a DRA Distinguished Service Award recipient. She was passionate about mentoring new court reporters and promoting the profession. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lisa on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Lisa Michaels Scholarship Fund, care of the Deposition Reporters Association of California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.