November 27, 1962 - May 14, 2019 Lisa Elizabeth Michaels, born November 27, 1962, passed away May 14, 2019, after her courageous 14-month battle with cancer. Lisa is survived by her parents, John and Diane Marx, Sam and Mari Usher, her siblings, Greg Marx and Kelly Timmons, her life partner, Michael Murphy, her nieces, Carly Marx and Anna Marx, nephew, Jesse Timmons, her faithful dog, Lucy, and her godsons, Peyton and Cooper Biegel, along with countless other friends and family who were blessed to know and love her. Lisa was the founder and president of her successful company, Chase Litigation Services. Lisa was a former two-term president of the California Deposition Reporters Association and a DRA Distinguished Service Award recipient. Lisa was passionate about mentoring new court reporters and promoting the profession. Lisa loved her "Best Dog Ever!" Lucy. Lisa loved spending time with family, with Mike, and with good friends. She loved traveling, dancing, water skiing, hiking, going to concerts, beautiful sunrises, happy hour at sunset, shopping for clothes, especially for shoes, playing games, laughing and hanging out with good friends, working on her business, taking care of her clients, staff, and reporters, throwing amazing parties, decorating her home, and gardening. Lisa was a daughter, sister, aunt, life partner, best friend, and mentor. She touched the lives of so many people with her warmth, beautiful smile, fairy dust magic, fun sense of humor, kindness and generosity. The love she shared is written on all our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Lisa Michaels Scholarship Fund, care of the Deposition Reporters Association of California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019