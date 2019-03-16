|
August 6, 1961 - February 27, 2019 Lissa died on February 27 at her home in Tujunga, CA surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons, Peter Seller, Austin Seller, Michael Mooney, and David Mooney; and brothers, Scott Templeton and Richard Templeton. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Fletcher Templeton; father, Richard B. Templeton; and brother, Todd F. Templeton. Lissa was an artist with food and fabric, home and garden. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Food & Nutrition from Cal. State L.A., worked as a dietician, and was co-owner of a Dream Dinners. She was born in Glendale and lived throughout the greater L.A. area. Memorial: Saturday, March 30th, 5:00-8:00 PM. McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2019