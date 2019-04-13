Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lita Heller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lita W. Heller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lita W. Heller Obituary
October 1926 - April 2019 Lita Heller, philanthropist, sportswoman, civic leader, patron of the arts and successful entrepreneur in Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. Lita was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of fifty years, Mort. She is survived by five children who miss her terribly. They are Samuel Hiatt, Richard Heller (Maxine), Robin Moss, Michael Hiatt (Deborah), and Vicki Hiatt. In addition, she leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Lita's name to Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Windwalker for Horses, Carbondale Colorado, and Lucky Day for Dogs, Aspen, Colorado.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.