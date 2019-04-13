|
October 1926 - April 2019 Lita Heller, philanthropist, sportswoman, civic leader, patron of the arts and successful entrepreneur in Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. Lita was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of fifty years, Mort. She is survived by five children who miss her terribly. They are Samuel Hiatt, Richard Heller (Maxine), Robin Moss, Michael Hiatt (Deborah), and Vicki Hiatt. In addition, she leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Lita's name to Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Windwalker for Horses, Carbondale Colorado, and Lucky Day for Dogs, Aspen, Colorado.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019