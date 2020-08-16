LLOYD C. LOOMIS, 73, of Westlake Village California died Friday July 31, 2020 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, with his family at his side. Lloyd was born on September 24, 1946 in San Mateo California. He graduated from Aragon High School, then obtained his BS degree at Columbia College in New York. Following graduation, he followed his future wife, Jan, to Kansas City where they married in 1968. Lloyd attended law school at UMKC while also working as a Labor Relations Representative at General Motors Assembly Division in Kansas City. Following law school, Lloyd worked as a labor and employment attorney at Gage and Tucker in Kansas City, then moved to Peoria Illinois where he was labor counsel at Caterpillar Tractor Company. Moving to South California in 1978, Lloyd first worked for the Philadelphia law firm, Pepper, Hamilton and Scheetz before joining Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) as Senior Corporate Counsel-Employee Relations where he remained for 20 years. Lloyd was Of Counsel at Steptoe and Johnson, then became a partner at Sonneschein, Nath and Rosenthal, and concluded his legal career as a partner at Lewis Brisbois to accept an appointment to the Los Angeles Superior Court, first as a Commissioner, and then as a Judge. Lloyd retired from the Bench in 2018.Lloyd loved babies, the law, and football. He had no patience or interest in housework of any kind, but did not flinch from changing a grandchild's diaper, reading a story, or rocking a fussy child to sleep. He delighted in pushing a baby in a swing or a grocery cart and took joy in each grandchild's observations and statements. Lloyd loved the law and intellectual achievement of any kind. He would work endless hours on legal briefs, whether his own or to help another. At professional dinners, he stayed until the end, honestly interested in the speaker's talk. He admired and respected educational achievement; his recreational reading was invariably history. He participated in numerous professional associations and was often a featured speaker on labor and employment issues. Lloyd loved football. It was observed that Lloyd could enjoy a junior high school football game as much as a professional one because he was fascinated by the game as much as any famous player. He spent many hours at California Lutheran University football fields and was a bit disappointed when they got a stadium since he loved standing close to the field during the game, then watching the small children play on the field at halftime. He never gave up on Columbia football despite facts that would support lowered expectations. But most of all, Lloyd loved his family. His idea of good interior design was a "spaghetti house" where the family would gather round the table. Every Christmas, Lloyd composed a poem summarizing the family's previous year. He loved family trips. Yet, he actually enjoyed his family individually sometimes more than in a group. Lloyd loved golfing with his son (or their version of it) attending performances or watching special sports with him. Lloyd loved river rafting with his daughter and chaperoned her church youth trips. Lloyd and wife, Jan met in first grade of Sunday School, dated in Junior high school and college, and were married for 52 years. They enjoyed early morning coffee together as well as car rides where Lloyd would play special music. They traveled often and enjoyed each other and exploring new places together.Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jan, children, Shane Loomis, and Noelle Hilbert and her husband, EJ, grandchildren, Taylor Loomis, Kyle, Connor and Elizabeth Hilbert, and his brother, Les Loomis of Vancouver Washington. Arrangements are with Pierce Brothers in Westlake Village. Services will be Saturday, August 22 at 2pm at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, there will be no home visits following Lloyd's interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.