September 2, 1930 - June 5, 2019 The Rev. Dr. Lloyd John Ogilvie, 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate, 1995-2003, died on June 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Mary Jane on April 1, 2003. He is survived by his present wife, Doris, children, Heather Shuemaker, Scott Ogilvie, and Andrew Ogilvie, grandchildren, Erin Howard, Airley Rooney, Bonnie Ogilvie and St. John Scott Ogilvie and great grandchildren, Jackson Howard, Regan Rooney and Scott Lloyd Howard.Dr. Ogilvie was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 2, 1930. He was educated in the public school system of Kenosha. In his senior year at Mary D. Bradford High School he won a scholarship for four years of collage in a national speech contest in original oratory. He used this scholarship at Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, Illinois.In his freshman year, he had a profound spiritual experience that motivated him to commit himself to Christ and to changing his major to preparation for the Christian Ministry. After completing college, he continued his ministerial studies at Garrett Theological Seminary, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, graduating in 1957. During his time in seminary, he served as student pastor of the Gurnee Community Church, Gurnee, Illinois. Dr. Ogilvie inherited from his father a great love forhis Scottish heritage. It was natural that he developed a longing to do is post-graduate studies at New College, University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Two of his admired leaders in the theological world, James S. Stewart and Thomas Torrance, were both teaching at New College at the time. Dr. Ogilvie's desires to study under them was provided for when a teacher from his high school offered to loan him the money without interest if he would pay it back during the first ten years of his ministry. He paid it back with gratitude after his ordination to be a Presbyterian Pastor.It was during his studies in Scotland that Dr. Ogilvie received a calling to make preaching the major focus of his life. His training in speech and his commitment to communicating the Christian faith blended into the passionate calling of his life.When he returned from Scotland he was called to be the first Pastor of the Winnetka Presbyterian Church, where he remained for six years, launching the congregation and building its sanctuary and educational wing.The next ten years were spent as Senior Pastor of theFirst Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He and his family were enriched by this congregation steeped in history, tradition and encouragement of scholarly and passionate preaching. In 1972, Dr. Ogilvie became the Senior Pastor of the historic First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, in Hollywood, California where he served for 23 years. During his pastorate there he was delighted to be part of the dynamic worship, music, educational, missionary outreach and ministry to the community of the Hollywood Church. As a preacher, he gained national recognition through the church's coast to coast television and radio program, Let God Love You. Dr. Ogilvie served as Pastor Emeritus of Hollywood Presbyterian Church until his death.In 1995, Dr. Ogilvie was called to be the 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate. He served as Chaplain for eight years, opening the Senate each day with prayer; teaching Bible studies for the Senators, their wives, their staffs, and Senate employees; counseling, and providing spiritual leadership. Deep caring relationships with the many Senators and their families were established and remain strong today. As noted below, there were several significant events during his tenure at the Senate. After his retirement from the Senate in 2003, Dr. Ogilvie concentrated his attention on raising up what he called, "A brave, bold and passionate breed of preachers in America." Fuller Theological Seminary established the Lloyd John Ogilvie Chair of Preaching, an Institute of Preaching, and Preaching with Passion Conferences for pastors throughout the nation. It was a joy for Dr.Ogilvie to share what he had learned about the high calling of a preacher.In 1996 Dr. Ogilvie was listed among the "Most Effective Preachers in the English Speaking World" by Baylor University. In addition, he was named Television Preacher of the Year by Religion in Media. Among his community service awards, he cherished The Salvation Army's William Booth Award which he received in 1992. Over the years, Dr. Ogilvie was awarded 18 Honorary Doctoral Degrees in Divinity, Humanities, Humane Letters, Laws and Sacred Theology.Throughout his life Dr. Ogilvie authored 50 books. "Making Stress Work For You" became a national best seller and The Gold Medallion Book Award in 1986. Also, he was the Editor of the 33 Volume "Communicators Commentary of The Bible". At one of Dr. Ogilvie's Preaching Conferences, he shared the passion of his life for his preaching and influence on others: "Nothing can happen through us that has not happened to us. An ever-increasing experience of the Lord's grace opens the floodgate for ever-increasing passion in our preaching and for unqualified love for those who listen as we respond to their deepest needs and most urgent questions. Preach every sermon as if never to preach again. And with people in our daily lives, share the good news that God loves them. Express affirmation as if never to have another chance." Lloyd John Ogilvie really believed that; it was the secret of his life and preaching. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor regarding the passing of the sixty-first Chaplain of the United States Senate, Dr. Lloyd John Ogilvie:"The Senate and the nation saw tragedy during Lloyd's tenure. We mourned the deaths of three colleagues in office. We endured an attack on this building that left two Capitol Police officers dead. We faced September 11 and its aftermath. We weathered the anthrax scare. And, of course, those to whom he ministered also faced their own private personal challenges during that time. On all these matters, so many people sought guidance, comfort, and counsel from Lloyd. And every single day, he provided it. A joyful, consistent, straightforward messenger -- and example -- of God's love."So today, the prayers of the Senate are with Lloyd's family. We are grateful for his lifelong ministry and especially for the fact that it brought him here. One day early in his tenure, Dr. Ogilvie convened the Senate by asking God to 'hope through us today.' He prayed: 'Make us people who are a lift and not a load, a blessing and not a burden.' Today, the many people whose lives he lifted up are remembering just how blessed we were by his friendship -- and how blessed we are by his example."In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lloyd John Ogilvie's memory to support Providence Saint John's Health Center. Please make checks payable to Saint John's Health Center Foundation, 2121 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404 or on-line at www.SaintJohnsFoundation.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019