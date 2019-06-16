Resources More Obituaries for Lloyd Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lloyd Russell Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers October 8, 1938 - June 9, 2019 Lloyd died peacefully on June 9th surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old. Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Lloyd moved to California right out of college and resided there until 1999. Lloyd was with Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate from the mid-1960s though the early 1980s specializing in the creation and marketing of millions of square feet of shopping centers in Southern California. Lloyd joined the Sheldon Gordon Company as a partner in the mid-1980s and was responsible for the marketing of San Francisco Centre in San Francisco and then the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. These two retail centers were very innovative for their time. Lloyd was a great man who truly loved his family, daughter Stacey (Fritz) and son Scott, and his five granddaughters, Lauren, Reegyn, Brayden, Elizabeth and Eden. As well as his beloved dogs Missy and Star. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face than being involved with his children and granddaughters. He lived life "on his terms" and enjoyed every minute. Abraham Lincoln had a famous quote that personified Lloyd…. "And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." He did live life! Lloyd had many passions over the years but the most consistent was his love of horses and the outdoors. He was a longtime member of Los Caballeros, a group of horsemen who ride over Catalina Island for five days during the third week of September every year. He enjoyed riding with friends on his ranches, first in Santa Ynez, California, then in Wyoming and eventually outside of Sun Valley, Idaho, where he has lived for the past 20 years accompanied by his beloved dogs. Lloyd took great pride in personally operating and maintaining his ranches up until the very end. As his friends would attest, there was no better friend than Lloyd. Always caring, always ready to lend a hand whenever, wherever needed. If you didn't call him every week, he would be certain to call you. His quick wit and infectious laugh will be remembered by all. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 16 to June 17, 2019