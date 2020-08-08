1/1
Lois A. Vodhanel
Lois Ann Vodhanel, 69, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. She attended USC for her undergraduate studies, where she was a Delta Gamma and crowned National sweetheart of Sigma Chi. She returned to USC to complete her Masters and two Doctorates and pursued a career diagnosing autism in children. Lois lived in Los Angeles all her life and was a die-hard LA sports fan – Fight On and Go Dodgers!Lois' passion for world travel never faded, she toured Nepal to the Fiji Islands, and almost everywhere in between. In her free time, Lois enjoyed horseback riding and volunteered at Friendly House, helping women to maintain sobriety. By all measures, Lois lived a full life as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister and most of all as a friend to all. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn; daughter, Lauren Kilmer (William); grandson, Jackson Kilmer; brothers, Frank and Mark, sisters, Deborah and Cyndi; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held for the family to celebrate Lois' life and love. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Friendly House (friendlyhousela.org).

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
