Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Sherman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Sherman Obituary
March 24, 1940 - August 6, 2019 Lois - called "Bubbles" by her grandchildren and known to many as "Lolo" - leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She will be greatly missed by her children Marcie and Barry Smolin (Jill), her grandchildren Phoebe, Noah & Milo Smolin, her sister and brother Ronna Slutske (Burt) and Stuart Siegel (Peggi), her many nieces and nephews, and all those who looked upon her as a second mother. She was preceded in death by her two great loves Dr. Louis Smolin and Nat Sherman, as well as her daughter Robyn whom she missed so very much. Lois loved turtles, sunflowers, fabulous dinners out, laughter, family, and, most of all, being a mom. She was our sunshine and she was very very loved. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 11th at noon at Hillside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family requests you make donations to: Exceptional Children's Foundationhttps://www.ecf.net/donate/
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.