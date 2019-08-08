|
|
March 24, 1940 - August 6, 2019 Lois - called "Bubbles" by her grandchildren and known to many as "Lolo" - leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She will be greatly missed by her children Marcie and Barry Smolin (Jill), her grandchildren Phoebe, Noah & Milo Smolin, her sister and brother Ronna Slutske (Burt) and Stuart Siegel (Peggi), her many nieces and nephews, and all those who looked upon her as a second mother. She was preceded in death by her two great loves Dr. Louis Smolin and Nat Sherman, as well as her daughter Robyn whom she missed so very much. Lois loved turtles, sunflowers, fabulous dinners out, laughter, family, and, most of all, being a mom. She was our sunshine and she was very very loved. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 11th at noon at Hillside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family requests you make donations to: Exceptional Children's Foundationhttps://www.ecf.net/donate/
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019