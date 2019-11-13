|
|
February 12, 1920 - November 7, 2019 Loving wife and mother, and native of Minnesota who fell in love with California sunshine and palm trees, she was a defense plant worker, served as a WAC in the South Pacific, met and married Earl Morey in 1949, and raised two daughters while caring for other people's children in South Whittier. A tireless volunteer, she joined and led the local PTA, a Girl Scout troop, and Jobs Daughters parent group. After relocating to Mira Loma, she participated in the local Lioness, The Air Force Mothers, and for several years was a volunteer for the Riverside Braille Club. World traveler, she is survived by one brother, Jack Eckstein, daughters Roxie (Richard) Lee and Dixie Mullen, three grandchildren, Aimee Lee, Ryen (Kelsey) and Matthew (Kelsey) Mullen, and one great-grandchild, Alexandra. Also by scores of adults she raised, guided and encouraged over the years. Services will be at the Riverside National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:30pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019