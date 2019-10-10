Home

Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Sinai Memorial Park
Lois Brenda Bloch


1940 - 2019
March 18, 1940 - October 7, 2019 Lois Bloch, (79) (née Yaffe), peacefully passed on October 7, 2019 at her home in Westlake Village, CA. Lois finished her 40-year-long LAUSD career as an Assistant Superintendent. She is survived by her daughters Janine Bloch and Karen Osborn, her sons-in-law Thomas DeWit and William Osborn, her five grandchildren Hannah, Max, Michael, Ruthie and Jacqueline, her sisters and brother-in-law Arlene Garfield, Roberta Zwick and Martha and David Uslaner. Funeral services at Mount Sinai Memorial Park at 12:30pm, Friday, October 11.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 10, 2019
