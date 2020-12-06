1/
Lois Friedman
February 22, 1952 - November 30, 2020 Wife of David Friedman. Mother of Arin Friedman and Jared Friedman. Sister of Alan Marvin, Sammy Marvin, and Sheryl Best.Lois was born in Oxford, Mississippi to Gloria W. Marvin [z"l] and Sanford 'Sonny' Marvin [z"l]. Lois loved family time, especially going to LA sporting events and country music concerts. She was a huge USC football fan too. Fight On! She also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas to visit family, try her luck at the slots, and take in a good show. She was a giver. She had a heart of gold. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, daughter, and friend to all who knew her.The funeral services will be private.May God comfort the Friedman, Marvin, and Best families among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
