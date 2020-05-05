June 10, 1926 - April 16, 2020 Lois J. Moran, 93, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away peacefully Thursday, the 16th of April 2020, after suffering from dementia. A 68-year resident of Highland Park in Los Angeles, Lois was born in Centerville, Iowa to Clarence and Olive Ford and grew up in Waterloo, Iowa where she attended West High School, graduating in 1944. Throughout her life, she enjoyed corresponding with classmates and even attended a few high school class reunions. She was an all-around fun girl growing up who loved to swim in the creek or take a sled and run down the hill. Some best-loved stories are of her sewing a sunsuit for a pet bullfrog-- which unfortunately escaped while wearing the sunsuit-- and catching garden snakes to tease her mom. When she was in high school, she pedaled 5 miles out to the farm to pick whatever was in season, with her girlfriend sitting on her bike seat and Lois pedaling standing up. Not only was she the pitcher on the baseball team, but she was also the only girl on that team. After graduating from high school, she and a girlfriend got a job at John Deere unloading wood out of boxcars that they used to crate war material to be shipped. Lois loved children and had six of her own, "just like [her] Grandma Ashby." She went on to supervise the kindergarten department at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene for 30 years. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader, a Brownie Girl Scout leader, a noon aide at the Garvanza Elementary School and PTA president. She loved playing games, had a competitive side, and was a great scorekeeper. Her home was a neighborhood hang out for kids during the summer months and she loved serving popsicles made from Koolaid. Everyone enjoyed her chocolate chip cookies, including the postal carrier for whom she always had a plate ready. Her welcoming spirit made all who knew her feel like a part of the family; neighbors were always invited in to sit, chat, eat something homemade, or grab a treat from the candy can. She served countless dinners to friends and always sent home leftovers. You could find her sitting on her front porch each evening enjoying the neighborhood.She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James Moran, now living in Pasadena, her oldest son Bob (Ann) Smith of Beaverton, Oregon, daughter-in-law of her deceased son Jimmy (Teddi) Smith of Sherwood, Oregon, daughter Nancy (Larry) Rench of Pasadena, California, daughter Diane Haggerty of Pasadena, California, daughter Vickie (Mark) Otten of Santa Clarita, California, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lois was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jackie Lee Smith.Lois will be remembered as the best wife, mom, and grandma, for her love of animals--especially her many pet dogs, her love for baking, making grape jelly, playing games, camping, coloring with her grandkids, and visiting them in her motorhome. She still said "I love you" to her family in the days prior to her death. She loved giving to others whatever she could, and always went out of her way to help someone else. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. In memory of Lois, give to someone in need, be kind to everyone you meet, and get to know your neighbors.



