Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
1250 E Heim Ave
Orange, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Lehman


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Lehman Obituary
1932 - 2019 Lois passed after a battle with cancer on February 10th. Born in San Francisco. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley where Lois met and married Richard in 1957 and had 3 children. She enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Richard died in 2007. They lived in the Bay area building their own home in Orinda. They moved to Villa Park in 1968, where she has resided for 51 years. She was involved with community activities including St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Delta Zeta sorority, PTA, and bridge. She is survived by her sister, 3 children, and 6 grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 23rd at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1250 E Heim Ave., Orange, CA 92865.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.