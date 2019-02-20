|
|
1932 - 2019 Lois passed after a battle with cancer on February 10th. Born in San Francisco. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley where Lois met and married Richard in 1957 and had 3 children. She enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Richard died in 2007. They lived in the Bay area building their own home in Orinda. They moved to Villa Park in 1968, where she has resided for 51 years. She was involved with community activities including St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Delta Zeta sorority, PTA, and bridge. She is survived by her sister, 3 children, and 6 grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 23rd at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1250 E Heim Ave., Orange, CA 92865.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019