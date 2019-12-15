|
|
July 30, 1954 - October 21, 2019 Lora Jane Lee, 65, of Santa Monica, CA, San Diego, CA and previously Winnekta, IL, left this world on October 21, 2019 suddenly, and in many ways indicative of the life she lead: decisive, driving fast, and on her own terms. Lora had a deeply loving spirit, zest for life and wonder about death, with a biting sense of humor to match; a curious soul, generous nature and unwavering, supportive strength; and an open ear and soft shoulder for all who knew her.Her life had countless chapters and sagas, many of which are neither fit to print (nor, probably, above Lora's fiercely private, self-effacing nature). They included an idyllic upbringing in Chicago's North Shore with her adoring parents Paul and Suzy, and loving gang of siblings, Celia, Tom, Craig and Marcia; a journey west to University of Oregon to study English, and become a hippie sans pretense or granola; a graduate education in Colorado studying Social Work, and advocating for battered women; and a full 30+ year life as an L.A. resident-turned-native who lamented the traffic but stayed for the sunshine (and proximity to the ocean).Her decades spent in L.A. were rooted in countless personal and professional relationships she cherished, multiple careers she poured herself into, and a family she built between Hollywood and Santa Monica, with her sisters by her side for the majority of it. She had a quiet passion and drive, working as a story editor and producer for over 20 years, at Paramount, New World, 20th Century Fox, and with her friend John Hughes, before moving into TV in the 1990s at Nickelodeon, while steadily and enthusiastically juggling her three children, Jack, Emma and Alice, adoring dog Jaspar, and husband, Jerry. When asked early in her career if she wanted to be famous, she famously replied, "Only among my family and friends." She was most certainly that.She relished the natural world: from the trails of the Santa Monica Mountains to Sunday picnics with friends at Will Rogers, to soaking up summers amidst the untouched beauty of Michigan's Crystal Lake, and the Pacific Northwest's Guemes Island, forever strolling (read: power-walking) through wherever she landed. She was pragmatic, a non-judgmental free spirit who refused labels of herself and others, evident by her career-180 to receive her Yoga Teacher Training certification at the tender age of 53. The last chapter of her life was perhaps most emblematic of her resilience and tenacity, as she suffered a severe stroke in 2008. She approached the thousands of hours spent toward her recovery with resolve and steel, always refusing to feel sorry for herself. "I'm good!" became her rallying cry and default greeting. The subsequent decade saw her ferociously show up for all of her life, two dogs she adored, Rex and Smooch, and a loving relationship with her partner Rusty. She remained undeterred as a committed mother, daughter and sibling, and approached each day with a warrior-like attitude, at home, on the streets and sidewalks of L.A., and on the trips she took across the country, from Yosemite to New York. She will be remembered for her affinity of nicknames (with aliases of Lo, Sweet Lo, and Louella, to name a few), eternally ticklish knees, silk-and-velvet chic fashion sense (and later, curiously, puffy vests), and her aggressively raised right eyebrow when she wasn't sure if you were telling the truth. Her loves were many: coffee, popcorn, fun-sized Halloween candy (with a bowl of treats for guests always at hand), Dairy Maid's Lemon Custard, good burgers, Fritto Misto and Angeli, poetry, films, poking fun at Awards Shows with loved ones, shortcuts and well-meaning back seat driving, James Taylor and Nina Simone, dogs of every kind, and above all, her family.She loved her children to the moon and back, carried Midwestern kindness wherever she went, and lived with an everlastingly open heart. She memorized hundreds of loved ones' birthdays like it was her job, kept a supply of greeting cards for specific family and friends big enough to endure multiple lifetimes, relished giving unexpected gifts (even after gift-giving truces), and only left price tags on when hell froze over.She is survived by her son, Jack Ross, daughters Emma and Alice Ross, and their father, Jerry Ross; her mother, Suzy Lee, sisters Celia and Marcia Lee, and brothers, Tom and Craig Lee; and her current partner, Rusty Rodes, aunts and uncles, in-laws, cousins, and her overly affectionate bichon frise, Smooch.A celebration of Lora's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Pacific Palisades Women's Club at 901 Haverford Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The of Southern California. Her hugs, laughter, and bright smile will be deeply missed, and her spirit lives on through all those who knew her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, 2019