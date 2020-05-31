January 16, 1927 - May 10, 2020 Loretta Barry Toggenburger died at home at the age of 93 surrounded by family. The daughter of Mary Griffin and Charles Barry, Loretta grew up in East St. Louis, IL, the youngest of three children. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy in 1944 and received her B.A. and teaching credential from Le Clerc College in 1947, at the age of 20. Loretta moved to Los Angeles after the war in 1948 and started her 50-year career as a teacher with LAUSD. She met and married Frank Toggenburger (deceased) when both were teaching at Carpenter Elementary in Studio City. They were married over 50 years and raised eight children: Jack, Ann, Jane (deceased), Joan, Mary, Kathleen, Robert, and Michael. Loretta loved her family, her faith, and travel. We never knew what adventure Mom would take us on after Sunday mass at St Cyril's, and we always kept a bag packed in the family van. We would take road trips to California missions, and in the summer, we would drive cross-country in the trusty van.She made time to be a scout leader, Girl Scout cookie chairperson, school Parent President, CCD teacher, UTLA teachers' strike captain in 1989, and delegate at numerous NEA conventions, all while teaching full time. Before social media, Loretta was an original influencer and a tireless advocate for teachers' pensions and health benefits. Loretta was the matriarch to her large extended family, which in addition to her children and their spouses, includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved to entertain and friends and family were always welcome into the family home. Everybody knew the door was always open (we couldn't find the keys), and there would be plenty of food (including football-sized baked potatoes), drink, and motherly advice. Loretta loved life and will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Mom loved a party; a memorial celebration and service for Loretta will be held in the future. Please email your contact information to: LBT1.16.27@gmail.com, if you wish to be informed of the date and time. Memorial donations may be made to any charity that supports education. One to consider is LA Students Most in Need Fund that supports students in the LAUSD with meals, technology and educational support https://www.calfund.org/lastudentsmostinneed/.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.