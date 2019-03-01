July 22, 1930 - January 31, 2019 HUNG, Loretta Hsu Ching (88) passed away on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Loretta was born in Shanghai, China, where she was a talented child actor. In 1949, she moved to San Francisco to study at SF College for Women before transferring to NYU. There she met and married Francis Hung Sr. before having Vincent in 1952. She received her MBA from NYU in 1954. The Hungs moved to Southern California where Jennifer and Francis Jr. were born in 1958 and 1962. Loretta worked as a financial analyst at Mattel and N. American Aviation before opening Mouling Restaurant in Hollywood and Brentwood. Mouling's success was a testament to Loretta's work ethic, as it was loved by Hollywood celebrities and locals alike. After Francis Sr. passed away from lung cancer, Loretta became the family's matriarch. She managed the family real estate in California and Texas. Loretta took great pride in supporting her nine grandchildren who became the driving force of her life. In 2007, Jennifer passed away at 48 after battling lymphoma. Loretta persevered through this devastating loss by continuing to guide her family. In the last five years, Loretta was happier than ever. She had been in good health until she came down with viral pneumonia that spiraled into multi-organ failure. She was surrounded by her grandchildren and the rest of the family at the time of her passing at Cedars-Sinai. Loretta is survived by her sons, Vincent and Francis Jr., her grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Eric, Ingrid, Sean, Candice, Curtis, Jarett, and Ryan, her daughters-in-law, Cyndi and Peggy, and her son-in-law, Matthew. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary