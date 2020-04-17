|
September 13, 1938 - April 4, 2020 On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, Loretta Irene Brand, loving mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 81, with her sons by her side. Loretta was born on September 13th, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ralph and Ruby Thirsk, growing up in Culver City, California. She raised two sons, Don and Kevin Vincent. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Jason Thirsk. She is survived by her brother Martial Thirsk, sister Mary Dee Falque, her nephew Justin Thirsk, her two children Don Vincent and Kevin Vincent, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Loretta worked for 32 years at Pacific Bell/ AT&T phone company when she retired in 2001. Loretta had a passion for traveling around the world and reading. She loved entertaining at her home and hosting family and friend gatherings. She will be remembered fondly by her vast amount of friends and family. Memorial services are pending and will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020