Loretta (Tyska) Levy

Loretta (Tyska) Levy Obituary
December 9, 1927 - January 24, 2020
Loretta Tyska Levy, longtime resident of La Cañada, died peacefully on January 24.
Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Loretta moved to California in 1968 with her husband Roy who preceded her in death and her daughter, Laurie.
Loretta was active in The PTA, National Assistance League, St. Bede's Bereavement Ministry and many other local organizations.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Laurie, son-in-law Jeffrey Smith and grandsons Owen and Marshall.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
