November 16, 2020 Loretta Lydia Powell died November 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Olyphant, PA and was predeceased by her mother, Tillie Huddy, and her daughter, Robyn Lynn Powell. She is survived by an aunt, Thersa Zavalko, a goddaughter, Loretta Kocerba, a godson, Melvin Connors and many cousins. Loretta won the Miss United States title in 1959 and represented our country with great pride at the Miss World contest and at many events around the world. She chose to live in LA the last 47 years; she loved the climate and people and especially any children or babies she encountered. The family wishes to thank Loretta's special friends, Suzanne Malott and David Yatsko, Kim Malott, Roya Youssefia and Manouchehr Shakiba for their many favors and support. There are no calling hours and you are welcome to make a donation in her name to your favorite charity
.