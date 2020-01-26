|
March 31, 1955 - January 7, 2020 Dr. Loretta Marie Coha, 64, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at her home in Burbank, California after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.She was born on March 31, 1955 in Queens, New York to Pia (Cosola) and Albert Coha. After her high school graduation, Loretta attended the University of Southern California where she received her Bachelor of Social Work in 1977 and Master of Social Work in 1978. In addition, she attained a PhD in Psychology in 2000 and was a licensed psychologist since 2003 with her own private clinical practice.Over her impactful career, she developed many rewarding experiences and treasured friendships during her positions at Community Mental Health Agency, Pacific Bell, Wells Fargo Bank, and Getty Center. She enjoyed spending meaningful time with family and friends, appreciated the beauty and tranquility of nature, and relished the honor of being a mother. She was a gentle spirit with steadfast convictions and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Along with her older sister, Amy, and younger sister, Lisa, Loretta is survived by her most cherished children, Ayana and Marty. A Celebration of Life to honor and remember Loretta will be held at All Saints Church, 132 North Euclid in Pasadena, California on Saturday, February 8th at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Loretta requested donations be sent to Planned Parenthood.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020