April 6, 1959 - April 19, 2019 Lori Joyce Ruben passed away on April 19, 2019 leaving her loving mother Carole Culman, sister, Diane Woolsey, nephew Christopher Woolsey, her life companion John Hinton and her many friends. She was loved by all that were touch by her warm and caring heart. She was uniquely gifted being a strong, intelligent, loving soul and a beautiful woman in her physical presence and cheerful nature. Lori will be forever loved.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lori to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Samuel Oschin Cancer Center, Dr Ronald Paquette
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019