Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Ruben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Joyce Ruben

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lori Joyce Ruben Obituary
April 6, 1959 - April 19, 2019 Lori Joyce Ruben passed away on April 19, 2019 leaving her loving mother Carole Culman, sister, Diane Woolsey, nephew Christopher Woolsey, her life companion John Hinton and her many friends. She was loved by all that were touch by her warm and caring heart. She was uniquely gifted being a strong, intelligent, loving soul and a beautiful woman in her physical presence and cheerful nature. Lori will be forever loved.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lori to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Samuel Oschin Cancer Center, Dr Ronald Paquette
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now