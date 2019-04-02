|
March 1929 - March 27, 2019 Lorraine Rose passed away peacefully after an extended illness. After retiring from a successful career as a research scientist on the East Coast, Lorraine joined her niece and nephew in Laguna Beach in 1987 where she became an active member of the community and a continuing presence in many humanitarian activities as well as a volunteer in several organizations. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her sister, Clare Young, and her brother, Edward Herzig. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Donations in her honor can be made to Raphael House of Portland, 4110 SE Hawthorne Blvd., #503, Portland, OR 97214 (www.RaphaelHouse.com) phone 503/222-6507 or any human rights organization.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2019