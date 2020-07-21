1933 - 2020 Our dear mother Lorraine Sigler passed away on July 18, 2020, aged 87, a life spanning the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be deeply missed by her children Carolyn, David, Sharyn, and Jeannine, and her treasured granddaughter Emily. Lorraine was born in 1933 to Harry and Clara Smith, and grew up in and around Seattle, Washington, sharing her parents' love of the outdoors. She studied music at Brigham Young University, where she performed with the University Chorus and Opera Workshop. After earning a B.A. in 1955, Lorraine moved to Los Angeles, where she met and married her beloved husband Ron, who passed away in 2019. Both talented musicians, she and Ron shared their deep love of music, often playing duets together - Lorraine on piano and Ron on violin. Sharing her knowledge and talents with young people was central to Lorraine's life. For many years, she taught elementary school as well as piano and organ students, and enjoyed serving as a Girl Scout troop leader. After earning a master's degree in Library Science in 1981 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she worked as the school librarian at La Puente High School from 1986 until her retirement in 1998.Lorraine will remain a profound influence on the lives of her much-loved children and granddaughter, with whom she shared her devotion to family, her passion for history and genealogy, her love of reading and music, her sewing and quilting skills, her wonderful stories and turns of phrase, her ready smile and hearty laugh, and her reverence for nature on camping trips, hikes, and walks. Lorraine's greatest joy was her family, who will always love and miss her. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Home of Peace Memorial Park in Los Angeles. A celebration of her life will be planned after the pandemic.



