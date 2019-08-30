|
1930 - 2019 Lotario Leo Castillo was born and raised in Belen, NM. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ricardo and Mary Castillo, both of Belen; his dear sister Gloria Castillo Kaddison and brother-in-law Ellis Kaddison, both of Hollywood, CA; and his two sisters-in-law, Regina Castillo of Belen, New Mexico and Ruth Castillo of Albuquerque, NM. He was both a serious and stellar student, displaying a voracious appetite for reading and an outstanding ability for writing. When Leo escorted his sister, Gloria Castillo, to Hollywood to begin a career in film, he embarked on a similar path until he left the film industry in 1967. In the 70s, Leo was instrumental in persuading key buyers and their management at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf-Goodman, and Lord & Taylor to showcase his sister's fashion label - Chessa Davis designs. By 1976, Chessa Davis designs had catapulted to the national and international forefront with customers such as Mary Tyler Moore, Betty Ford, and Princess Grace.After the death of his sister, Leo left the fashion market and began a new career selling high priced, rare gems, achieving a stellar position as the top salesman for the country's premiere jewelers Harry Winston and Van Cleef & Arpels. Many of the clients he associated with became close personal friends. Leo brought joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is beloved by his two dear brothers, Dr. Robert Castillo of Albuquerque and Francis Leonard Castillo of Belen; by his many nieces and nephews, and his countless friends. His gentleness and kindness will be remembered fondly in their hearts, and his love of political discussion will be greatly missed. Services will take place on August 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Please sign Leo's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2019