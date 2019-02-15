February 28, 1932 - February 11, 2019 Louie Barnard, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all, passed away at home with his wife by his side on February 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Lou was born in Fordham, MO, and moved to Stockton, CA, as a young boy with his parents, 3 brothers, and sister. He graduated from Lodi Union High School and entered the US Navy, serving for four years in the Construction Battalion. After his honorable discharge, he spent his career working for Pacific Telephone, retiring in 1990. Lou was an avid bowler, and once bowled a near-perfect 299. Lou is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Debbie (Rich), Patty (Mike), son Mark (Robynn), his stepchildren Susan (Jaimie), Brian (Jody), 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his sister Lura Angell, her children Nicole Coon, son Greg Angell, and many more relatives and friends. Lou and Barbara were longtime members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 436 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212, where services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 11 am, with a gathering immediately following in the church hall. Private interment will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on March 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019