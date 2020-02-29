|
|
January 10, 1946 - February 22, 2020 Louie was born in Bangkok, Thailand, as the 2nd of nine children. In 1967 he moved to LA to attend Woodbury University. Afterwards, he began his career as a watchmaker at Time Service of Los Angeles before eventually starting his own business. Along with being a master watchmaker, he worked to find asylum for many Thai political activists. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, children, Tawon and Dara, and grandchildren, Kailee and Yuma.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020